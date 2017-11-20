Unemployment falls in Fort Wayne, Allen County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Unemployment dropped again in Fort Wayne and Allen County in the October jobs report released Monday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Fort Wayne now has a jobless rate of 3.1 percent, down from the benchmark of 3.6 percent in October of 2016. The September rate was 3.4 percent.

Allen County also saw a drop in unemployment in the latest numbers. The jobless rate now stands at 3.2 percent for the county in October 2017. That’s down from the benchmark of 3.7 percent last October. Allen County unemployment is also down from the 3.5 percent figure for September.

Across the state, the unemployment rate is now at 3.4 percent, down from 3.9 percent last October. That’s also down two-tenths of a percent from September’s numbers.

Nationwide, the jobless rate is now 3.9 percent, down from October 2016’s rate of 4.7 percent. Last month, unemployment in the U.S. stood at 4.1 percent.