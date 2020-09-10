Unemployed Hoosiers offered free workforce skills courses

INDIANA (WOWO): Unemployed Indiana residents now have an opportunity to gain workforce skills for free.

A partnership between the State of Indiana and 180 Skills will allow up to 100,000 Hoosiers to take a variety of courses that focus on things like acing a job interview, mastering Microsoft Office, and improving communication skills, to name just a few.

The free course library includes more than 700 online, interactive, and competency-based skills courses.

The 180 Skills partnership is part of Indiana’s “Rapid Recovery for a Better Future” initiative led by the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet.

All Hoosiers who are unemployed or otherwise impacted by COVID-19 are eligible, just complete an online form by clicking here.

Employers interested in signing up employees for 180 Skills can do so by clicking here.