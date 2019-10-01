Underwood murder trial to begin, Patton to testify

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man’s murder trial begins today, despite an attempt by prosecutors to delay it.

Prosecutors in the case against Henry Underwood wanted an Allen Superior Court judge to delay the trial after Underwood’s attorneys announced a surprise witness: Shane Patton, who was recently convicted of neglect in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter.

The Journal Gazette reports that Underwood’s lawyers claim Patton has information about the case involving the attempted robbery and murder of former North Side High School football coach Terrance Miles back in May 2017.

Patton is expected to testify either Wednesday or Thursday.