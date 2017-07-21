Underwood brothers sentenced Friday, convicted of July 2015 murder

Update:

Both brothers were sentenced to 25 years, 10 years suspended, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

They will also serve three years of probation and were granted 619 days of time served.

Shakidi and Kamari Underwood were accused of shooting and killing Melvin Palmer in July of 2015.

Shakidi was arrested by FBI agents in Georgia during a traffic stop; he was the passenger.

Another man was also arrested in connection to Palmer’s murder, but agreed to testify against the Underwood brothers.

In exchange for his testimony, his murder and robbery charges were dropped.

The Underwood brothers will face charges including murder, armed robbery and gang violence.