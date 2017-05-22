UK police: ‘a number of fatalities’ at Ariana Grande concert

By AP News -
0
1743

LONDON (AP) — Police says there are “a number of fatalities” after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.

Police advised the public to avoid the area around the Manchester Arena Monday night.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

Fox News Shepard Smith LIVE VIDEO coverage:

Fox News

@FoxNews

Ariana Grande concert explosions: ‘Number of confirmed fatalities,’ police say (Video Credit: @hannawwh)

Twitter Ads info & Privacy

Fox News

@FoxNews

DEADLY CONCERT BLAST: ‘Number of confirmed fatalities’ at Ariana Grande show in Manchester, Englandhttp://fxn.ws/2raSIzD 

Twitter Ads info & Privacy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY