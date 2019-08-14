Uh oh…Kayla ran herself into some trouble yesterday while in the school parking lot

By
Jay Prince
-

Kayla details the trouble she encountered while picking up her little yesterday at a FWCS.

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Some school personnel need lessons in how to deal with adults. We may be on their turf, but no one should be treated with disrespect as this man did to you. Report him to the school! It’s not like everyone knows what the rules are the first time they visit the school. If this is how he treats the kids, he probably needs to find another occupation.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here