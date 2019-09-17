UAW GM strike hurting local businesses

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO/Network Indiana): A General Motors strike has shut down plants in Fort Wayne, Kokomo, and Bedford, but the Indiana impact may not stop there:

Indiana has more than 400 suppliers in GM’s supply chain. Indiana manufacturers association President Brian Burton says depending on how long the strike lasts and how much of each company’s business is GM related, they’re going to start to feel the pinch.

“Because of different production cycles, they’ll have a certain amount of inventory. Those inventories will grow to a certain point where they’ll have to stop production.”

Burton says Indiana also has more than a hundred GM dealers who need inventory to sell.

A union chair at Avancez, which is across the street from the Fort Wayne GM plant, tells Fort Wayne’s NBC that workers there have all already been laid off while the strike is underway.