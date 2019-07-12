U.S. Tractor, Combine Sales Decline in June

Sales of tractors and combines in the United States declined last month, according to a monthly report by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. The data released this week shows total farm tractor sales were down 3.5 percent last month, when compared to June of 2018, while retail sales of combines fell 23 percent. Sales of two-wheel-drive tractors fell 3.4 percent in June, while sales of four-wheel-drive tractors fell 15.7 percent. Every product category saw a decrease last month, though year-to-date sales for tractors and combines remained solid, according to the association. On the year, tractor sales are up 4.3 percent, while combine sales are up 4.5 percent, when compared to 2018.

Canadian retail sales of farm tractors and combines fared no better last month. Total tractor sales dropped 14 percent when compared to last June, while sales of self-propelled combines fell nearly 47 percent. For all of 2019, tractor sales in Canada are down seven percent, while combine sales are down 18 percent, compared to last year.