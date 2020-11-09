U.S. Senator Todd Young In Self-Quarantine

Indianapolis, Ind. (WOWO): U.S. Senator Todd Young will self-quarantine after meeting with a staff member last week in Indiana who has since tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement from Young’s office late Monday, the Senator is halting all in-person activities until further notice as well.

Young stated that he is entering self-quarantine “Out of an abundance of caution” and decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff. Young went on to say that he is feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms but will be tested this week.