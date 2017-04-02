U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly announces backing of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

GRANGER, Ind. (WOWO): If Supreme Court judicial nominee Neil Gorsuch is going to get the 60 votes he needs to be confirmed, he’ll get help from Indiana’s Democratic U.S. Senator.

Here is Sen. Joe Donnelly’s full statement:

“I have said consistently that part of my job is to carefully review, debate, and vote on judicial nominations, including nominees to the Supreme Court. It is my obligation as Senator to consider the qualifications of each nominee that comes to the Senate floor to determine if he or she can faithfully serve on our nation’s highest court. I take this responsibility very seriously. After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers.”

Despite his support, Donnelly also spoke out about the Democrat’s nominee last year.

“I was deeply disappointed by the way the most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Garland, was treated by the Senate, but as Senator, I can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor. However, I believe that we should keep the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.”

The Senate is expected to deliberate over Judge Gorsuch’s nomination this coming week.