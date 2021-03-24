U.S. Must Enforce Trade Agreements with Mexico

The American Farm Bureau Federation and 26 other industry groups urge the Biden administration to enforce U.S. trade agreements with Mexico. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall states, “recent moves by Mexico to limit American imports and to undercut prices in the U.S. puts America’s farmers and ranchers at a competitive disadvantage.” In a letter, the groups ask Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to tackle various trade issues with Mexico. On December 31, 2020, the Mexican government issued a Presidential Decree stating the intention to phase out the use of glyphosate and use of genetically modified corn for human consumption. The groups say that while the standing of the Decree is unclear and the scope is vague, the Decree creates a significant risk and uncertainty to trade of corn and corn products with Mexico. Other issues include dairy trade, organics, meat industry access and geographical indications and biotechnology approvals, among others.