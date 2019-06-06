U.S., Mexico Still Talking About Immigration, Tariffs

The U.S. and Mexico are still talking about immigration and President Trump’s threats of a new tariff on Mexican imports. An Agri-Pulse report says the two sides haven’t come to an agreement so far and talks were scheduled to continue on Thursday. In several Twitter posts on Wednesday evening, the president says, “Progress is being made, but not nearly enough.” He also says, “Further talks will continue Thursday with the understanding that, if no agreement is reached, tariffs at the five percent level start on Monday, with monthly increases as per schedule.” Trump wants Mexico to halt the flow of Central American migrants making their way through the country to cross the southern border of the U.S. The Mexican Foreign Minister says talks with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are going well and that he’s “optimistic.” GOP Senators are worried about the tariff threat derailing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. “We’ve got a lot invested in that,” says John Thune of South Dakota. “We don’t want to do anything to put that at risk.”

Mexico Retaliation List Doesn’t Include Corn

Mexico released a list of U.S. products that could face a retaliatory tariff in response to possible Trump Administration tariffs that are scheduled to start this Monday on Mexican imports. A Reuters report says the focus appears to be on states that supported Trump’s bid for the presidency. However, the list doesn’t include corn, one of Mexico’s biggest imports. Mexico’s rapidly-growing livestock industry relies on millions of tons of U.S.-grown yellow corn annually. Industry experts say it would be extremely difficult for Mexico to replace American corn with imports from other countries quickly enough to fill the gap. President Trump has said he’ll apply the first round of tariffs on all Mexican imports starting next week if Mexico doesn’t take steps to help stop the flow of Central American immigrants seeking entry into the United States. Four anonymous Mexican government officials told Reuters that the list was prepared by the economy ministry and is sitting in President Lopez Obrador’s office. Mexico’s retaliatory tariffs focus on states that voted for Trump in 2016, where agriculture plays a major role in the economy. The tariffs are also targeted at several industrial states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.