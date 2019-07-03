U.S. Marshals of Northern Indiana warn residents of new phone scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northern Indiana residents are being warned of a new phone scam circulating the area.

U.S. Marshals in the Northern District of Indiana report the new scam involves con artists who are spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money.

The scammers are attempting to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for “failing to report for jury duty” or other offenses. They tell the victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card or gift card, and then read the card number over the phone to “satisfy the fine.”

Scammers sometimes provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses, to convince victims they’re legitimate.

“While these callers may sound legitimate, we urge people to question their validity,” said U.S. Marshal Todd Nukes. “The easiest way to do this is to call the U.S. District Court clerk’s office in your area.”

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, call your local office and file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. You can remain anonymous when you report.

U.S. Marshals want to remind the public that they will never ask for credit/debit card/gift card numbers, wire transfers or bank routing numbers for any purpose.