U.S. Grains Council Elects Hoosier as New Chairman

The delegates of the U.S. Grains Council elected Josh Miller as Chairman of its Board of Directors during the Board of Delegates Meeting in California. “It’s important to me to learn as much as I possibly can,” Miller said during incoming remarks. Miller is a farmer from Indiana and came to the meeting representing the Indiana Corn Marketing Council. “I also want to learn as much as I can about how what I do affects the whole world and how my efforts create a global ripple that will sustain those who need what I grow the most,” he added. Miller is a fifth-generation farmer from Indiana and produces corn and soybeans, primarily as a 100 percent no-till row crop operation. He was elected to the Council’s officer rotation in 2019. Previously, Miller was a finance officer for Lockheed Martin, a contracting officer for the U.S. government, and a U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant.