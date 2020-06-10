U.S. Dept. of Labor finds GM owes worker more than $12,000

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A U.S. Dept. of Labor Wage and Hour Division (WHD) found that General Motors owes a Fort Wayne assembly plant worker more than $12,000 for violating the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

WHD found that GM owed the employee $12,265 after they received disciplinary suspensions for missing work. GM has paid the money in back wages, rescinded three unexcused absences from the employee’s record and agreed to comply with FMLA in the future.

“The Family Medical Leave Act entitles eligible employees to take unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons. Employers need to understand employee’s rights under this law and their obligation to provide qualifying leave,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Patricia Lewis. “These violations can be avoided, and we encourage employers to contact us for confidential assistance to better understand their responsibilities under the law.”

For more information about FMLA, contact the WHD toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (4879243). Employers can self-report overtime or minimum wage violations without litigation through the PAID program.