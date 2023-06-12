U.S. Department of Labor sues Hall Drive-Ins Inc.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The U.S. Department of Labor says it has taken federal court action against Hall Drive-Ins Inc.

It centers around Factory Restaurant, one of 10 restaurants in the Fort Wayne area owned by the company. They are alleged to have committed numerous violations of federal law. The violations involve minimum wage requirements and recordkeeping provisions.

The restaurant is accused of taking a percentage of servers’ tips and giving them to kitchen staff while failing to inform servers of this practice and deducting uniforms from servers’ pay, causing them to not meet minimum wage requirements.

The restaurant is also accused of requiring servers to begin work 30 minutes before their shift start time, but not allowing them to clock in until their first customer had arrived.

Luke Hall is listed as manager and agreed to change his business practices, but the U.S. Department of Labor says that he has refused to pay back wages to nearly three dozen workers. The department has asked a federal court to enforce Hall to pay those wages.