USDA announces next round of M.F.P. payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The USDA officials announced the next round of M.F.P. payments. Rob Winters talks about the announcement and the area rates.
Click on the link below for the area M.F.P. county rates.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The USDA officials announced the next round of M.F.P. payments. Rob Winters talks about the announcement and the area rates.
Click on the link below for the area M.F.P. county rates.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511