U.S. Corn and Soybean Crop Conditions Continue the Struggle

Weekly corn and soybean condition updates from USDA will continue to be watched very closely this summer, and this week’s report doesn’t have any magical improvement in the struggling Indiana crops. Greg Matli, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Indiana Field Office says that warmer and drier weather last week allowed farmers to complete some much-needed fieldwork, but scattered storms throughout the week kept soil moisture levels high.

The crops haven’t gotten a good start or ideal growing conditions, and the Indiana corn crop is now rated at just 38% good to excellent, a one percent dip. Soybeans are steady at 37% good to excellent. Corn planting increased to 98% last week and soybeans planted increased five points to 93 percent.

The national corn condition score is 57% good to excellent compared to 75% this time last year. Soybean condition this week at 53% is also 18 points behind last year’s 71% good to excellent. The new condition numbers represent just a one percent improvement in the corn and soybean crops in the ground.

NASS says the average temperature for the week was 79.0 degrees Fahrenheit, 5.2 degrees above normal for Indiana. The amount of rainfall varied from none to 2.63 inches over the week. The statewide average precipitation was 1.12 inches. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 7.

With corn planting behind them, farmers focused on getting the rest of their soybeans in the ground last week. Warm and relatively dry weather spurred crop growth, but corn and soybean crop development still lagged significantly behind previous years. Winter wheat harvest was well underway, especially for those planning to double crop soybeans. The first cutting of hay was finally wrapping up, and the second cutting was running behind schedule. Pasture conditions were stable, and livestock were enjoying the continued pasture growth. Other activities for the week included sidedressing corn, spraying for weeds, and replanting soybeans where necessary.

Source: NASS