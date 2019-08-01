U.S.-China Talks to Continue in September

The U.S. and China will resume trade talks in September following meetings this week in Beijing. A White House statement confirmed the plans Wednesday, adding the meetings this week were constructive. The two sides talked forced technology transfer, intellectual property rights, services, non-tariff barriers, and agriculture. China and the U.S. remain in a tit-for-tat trade war, but talks seem to be progressing after stalling earlier this year. The White House says the Chinese confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural exports.

China has reportedly increased buys of U.S. ag products, but not at the presumed volumes touted earlier this summer by President Trump. Some Democrats in Congress are questioning the legitimacy of the claim, but the President says China is not following through on its commitments. President Trump continued his battle against China via Twitter this week, saying “they just don’t come through,” when referring to purchases of U.S. agricultural products, adding that in negotiations, “they always change the deal in the end to their benefit.”