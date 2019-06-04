U.S./Canada African Swine Fever Protocol

Canada announced it has reached a zoning arrangement with the U.S. that would allow the countries to continue trading hogs and pork products across the border with the U.S. even if African Swine Fever is detected in either country. Politico says trade would continue in “disease-free zones” that would be designated to help contain an outbreak, following the World Organization’s Animal Health guidelines. Pork is a multi-billion dollar industry in both countries. Consequently, regulators from both nations have been working for weeks on plans to manage and mitigate an outbreak should the deadly pig disease make it up to North America. African Swine Fever is decimating hog herds in China, as well as making its way into European countries. It’s a trend that’s already affected global commodity markets and is expected to influence soy exports to China for years.