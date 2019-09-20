U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II added to AG’s Advisory Committee

WASHINGTON (WOWO) – Attorney General William Barr announced today that U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II was appointed to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee.

Kirsch is one of nine U.S. attorneys that were appointed to the committee. Currently, Kirsch serves as United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.

Attorney General William Barr said “I am pleased to appoint these nine outstanding U.S. Attorneys to this key advisory committee. I am confident that they will serve with distinction. The U.S. Attorneys who comprise the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee play a critical role in carrying out the Department of Justice’s important work, including its efforts to reduce violent crime, combat the opioid crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and enforce the rule of law.”

U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II said “I am honored that Attorney General Barr has appointed me to serve on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee. The Committee plays a central role in implementing new programs and policies for the Department of Justice. It is a privilege for me to be able to serve the Department and Attorney General in this manner.”