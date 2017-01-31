U of Michigan paleontologist to study IPFW mastodon skeleton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) – Researchers from the University of Michigan plan to study the bones from a mastodon skeleton from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne.

WANE-TV in Fort Wayne reports that University of Michigan paleontology professor Daniel Fisher came to Fort Wayne on Monday to pick up the bones of a young adult female mastodon from IPFW’s archaeology lab.

While the bones are at the University of Michigan, they will be documented with 3D scanning. The mastodon’s growth will be recorded and a scientific report will be prepared describing the specimen.

IPFW geosciences students collected the skeleton in the 1960s. IPFW’s athletic mascot is a mastodon.