Tyson Foods to require COVID-19 vaccination for workers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WOWO): Tyson Foods, which has a plant in Portland, announced Tuesday that they will require the COVID-19 vaccine for its U.S. workforce.

The requirement must be met by Oct. 1, 2021 for office locations, with all other workers required to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 depending on ongoing discussions with union locations. This requirement also includes all new hires prior to their start date. The company will also provide $200 to frontline workers once they are vaccinated.

Exceptions for the vaccine mandate will be made for workers who seek a medical or religious exemption.

Tyson Foods says it is the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its workforce.