Two wanted suspects found in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The department had recently asked for the media’s help in finding Jared Michael Lesher, with the LaGrange County County Sheriff’s office looking for Donald Gene Squires.

51-year-old Squires was taken into custody without incident after a brief standoff with officials from both Steuben and LaGrange counties just after 5 p.m. Wednesday near Howe, in LaGrange County.

Later the same day, just after 6 p.m., 26-year-old Lesher was taken into custody without incident by police in Angola after an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Both were booked into the Steuben County Jail on their respective warrants.

