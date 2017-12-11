Two vehicle crash injuries both drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A two vehicle crash Monday afternoon left both drivers suffering from injuries.

Fort Wayne police were called to the crash around 1:35 p.m., at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Engle Road. Police, firefighters and medics arrived to find both drivers injured, one critically. The critically injured, a man, was pinned in his vehicle and fire crews had to remove him. The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was also injured however not critically.

Based on witness accounts, the man was traveling east on Jefferson Boulevard when the woman who was attempting to make a left hand turn south onto Engle Road from westbound Jefferson turned into the path of the man’s vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.