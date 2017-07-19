Two-vehicle crash on Indiana Toll Road due to drunk driver

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post investigated a two-vehicle crash at the 125.8 mile marker Tuesday night.

32-year-old Steffen A. Levine from Minnesota was arrested on drunk driving charges after it was determined that Levine’s breath alcohol concentration was more than twice the legal limit of .08%.

During the investigation, it was indicated that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a 2011 Lexus rear-ended a 2012 Ford F250 pulling a trailer traveling westbound on the Toll Road.

The driver and passenger of the F250 complained of neck and back pain but refused medical attention.

Levine was incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Operating While Intoxicated Endangerment

Operating While Intoxicated Over 0.15%

Levine was not injured.