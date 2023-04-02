Two tornados touched down in Allen County, third in Paulding County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that Friday night’s storms produced two tornados in Allen County.

The first, an EF2 tornado, developed over the northeast side of Fort Wayne and moved northeast towards Harlan. It lasted 7 minutes, while traveling nearly 8 miles, with a maximum width of 400 yards and peak winds of 120 mph.

Many homes suffered minor to major damage and extensive tree and powerline damage occurred. The most significant damage occurred south of SR 37.

The second tornado, rated an EF0, formed in response to a microburst 1 mile east of Harlan. It lasted for only a minute, with a maximum width of 75 yards and peak winds of 75 mph.

Minor damage was observed to a few homes and barns along Antwerp Road and Dean Road. There was also snapped and uprooted trees in the area.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service later confirmed a third tornado in Paulding County. The EF0 tornado lasted just two minutes with peak winds of 80 mph and a maximum width of 150 yards.

It developed south of Road 424 and caused roof and siding damage, as well as snapping ang uprooting trees. It dissipated between Road 63 and Road 192.