Two suffer minor injuries in morning crash involving a school bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says two people suffered minor injuries in a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Lois Lane on a report of a crash with a school bus at 8:49 a.m.

Police say a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus had its yellow flashing lights on when a car tried to go around the bus and crashed into it. The woman driving the car suffered minor injuries, while the school bus driver, a man, also suffered minor injuries. A student on the bus at the time of the crash was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.