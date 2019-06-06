Two stabbed at Rusty Spur, police now searching for two people of interest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were hurt in a double stabbing that happened at a popular Fort Wayne bar early this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 two people walked into a hospital with stab wounds just before 3am, saying they had been attacked at the Rusty Spur Saloon on Leo Road.

One of the victims was last reported in critical condition, the other in serious condition. Their names, ages, and genders were not released.

Police blocked off the business’ parking lot while they spoke with the bar’s staff and reviewed security footage.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation following an investigation, and are now looking for two people of interest.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Randy Morrison at (260) 449-7409 or Detective Gabe Furnish at (260) 449-7413.