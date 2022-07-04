Two seriously injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left Five people injured Sunday night.

It started around 11:11 p.m. at the intersection of Ridenour Road and Scott Road in Farmer Township.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was heading eastbound on Scott Road when a 2018 Ford Fusion heading southbound failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the Silverado. Both vehicles ended up on the south side of the roadway.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old dam Goebel of Montpelier, and his juvenile passenger were both taken to Bryan E.R. and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ford had three occupants, all juveniles. The driver of the Ford was transported to Hicksville for non-life-threatening injuries and the other two passengers were taken by Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Farmer Fire Department, Defiance County EMS, Williams County EMS, and the Samaritan.

Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash. All occupants involved were wearing seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation.