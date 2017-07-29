Two rescued from boat stuck on dam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Fire Department performed a water rescue early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the North Anthony Street Dam at 12:54am for a boat that was stuck on the dam, leaving two people trapped. A third person that had been in the boat had been able to climb a chain to the top of the dam to safety.

Extra life jackets and ropes were tossed down to the others still in the boat, while a water filtration employee closed the dam so firefighters could get to them.

No injuries were reported.