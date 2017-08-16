Two people wanted in connection to Auburn burglary, armed and dangerous

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people are wanted for a burglarizing an Auburn home Tuesday morning.

37-year-old Frank Edward Lopez is a white man, 5’8″ and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

37-year-old Amanda Marie Oberlin is a white woman, 4’11”, 140 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

Lopez and Oberlin stole a 380 revolver with an unknown serial number, brown pistol grip and silver barrel from an Auburn home on W 7th Street sometime between 6:45 and 7:30 a.m.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you know any information, or spot the suspects, contact Detective Cory Heffelfinger at 260-333-7911.