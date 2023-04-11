Two People In Life-Threatening Condition After Tuesday Morning Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 2:30 A.M., Police were called to the 2100 block of Point West Drive regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene to find an adult female and an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital and are reported as being in life-threatening condition. Officers learned that the shooting took place outdoor in the parking lot.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and a person of interest in the shooting, who are cooperating. Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.