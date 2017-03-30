Two people hospitalized after small plane crash at FWA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in the hospital after a small plane crashed at Fort Wayne International Airport.

The crash happened just after 10:00 p.m., Wednesday. It caused the airport to be closed for about 25 minutes and a few flights had to be rerouted.

Fort Wayne International Airport Executive Director, Scott Hinderman, tells our partners in news at ABC 21, the small aircraft was owned by Purdue Flight School and only two people were on board.

“In this case the aircraft did not declare an emergency prior; so the assumption is everything was fine, but once they touched down, the mishap occurred. The response at that point is get to the crash scene. There was no fire, so it was just a matter of taking care of both the pilot and the passenger.”

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration are expected to arrive at the airport Thursday, to conduct an investigation.