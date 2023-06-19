Two People Found Dead Sunday Night In Huntertown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Sheriff’s Office Officials are investigating after two people were found dead Sunday Night. According to a release, officers were called to the 12000 block of Shearwater Run in Huntertown after a call for two people needing medical attention inside of a residence, after being located by a third party. After police and medics arrived, they located two adults, one male and one female, with apparent injuries.

Both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene. Initial cause of death, as well as other additional information has not yet been released as the investigation is on-going.