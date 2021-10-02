Two people found dead on Albert Drive in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An adult male and an adult female were both found unresponsive in the 4300 block of Albert Drive in Fort Wayne Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the seen because family members and neighbors had not seen or heard from the occupants for a few days. Officers made entry into the home and found both adults. Both adults were then pronounced deceased.

The incident remains under investigation and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office at a later time.