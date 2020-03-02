Two people found dead inside Fort Wayne residence

FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO):The investigation into two people found dead in a Fort Wayne home is underway.

Police were called to a home in the 2400 block of Reidmiller Avenue on Fort Wayne’s near south-side to check on the wellbeing of a person who had not been seen in some time.

Neighbors say newspapers piling up led them to believe something was wrong. Responding officers found two people inside the home dead. Homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were on scene – however – the manner and cause of death are pending the Coroner’s investigation. Police have little additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne Police Detectives or Crime Stoppers.