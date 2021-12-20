Two people are dead in a suspected domestic incident in rural LaGrange County

Shipshewana, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana State Police Detectives are investigating after LaGrange County Sheriff’s Deputies found two people dead in a home on County Road 675 West – northeast of Shipshewana.

Officials were called just before 8:00 Monday morning to do a welfare check at the home and found a 38 year old man and a 36 year woman dead. S

tate Police believe preliminarily that this was an isolated domestic incident, and that nobody else was involved. Autopsies are scheduled for this week in Fort Wayne.

They were identified as Ashley Lynn Hargrove, 36, of Shipshewana, IN, and Adam Brian Leslie, 38, of Shipshewana, IN.

The investigation is continuing.