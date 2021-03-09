Two new first responder education programs launch

INDIANA (WOWO): Two new programs have launched in Indiana to support first responders.

A partnership between Purdue University and the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association is providing another path for prospective firefighters to pursue a bachelor’s degree and advance their career.

The new partnership will provide students a free portfolio assessment and capstone course for up to 250 volunteer firefighters in Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security is offering several new online classes for Emergency Medical Technicians including an EMS leadership series.

Find out more at the IDHS website.