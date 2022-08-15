Two mothers accused of neglect after overdose

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two mothers are accused of overdosing in their car while their children were inside.

Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out next to their car at the Napa Auto Parts at South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue back in May according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

The women are facing neglect charges after court documents reveal Muff’s 12-year-old child and Deutsch’s 8-year-old child were found outside the car. The children told police that they had just left a TinCaps game before pulling into the parking lot at the auto parts store.

The women survived after paramedics gave both women Narcan at the scene.

Officers say they found a loaded handgun in a purse in the backseat.

A warrant is out for Muff and Duetsch’s arrest.