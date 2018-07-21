Two men shot near Columbia Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating after two people were shot near downtown.

Officers were called to W. Columbia Street near S. Harrison Street just before 3:00 a.m., Saturday. While in route, officers were notified about a man suffering from gunshot wounds down in the intersection. Once on the scene, the man was determined to be in serious condition.

Moments later, police also learned of another shooting victim nearby. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in good condition.

Initial information indicates that there was some sort of disturbance outside of Columbia St Bar, which led to gunshots being fired. It is currently unknown if the two men were intended victims, but investigators are currently trying to piece together what took place.

Meantime there are no suspects at this time and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.