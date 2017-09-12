Two men rob Garrett credit union, suspects at large

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police are investigating a bank robbery at the Beacon Credit Union that occurred around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that two men, dressed in dark clothing and wearing costume-type masks, entered the Credit Union, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

Bank employees complied with the demands, and the two left with an undisclosed amount of money. It is believed they drove away in a black or dark colored Ford Focus with a rear spoiler and no license plate.

No one was injured, and the robbery is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976. Information can be left anonymously.