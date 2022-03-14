Two men plead guilty to 2013 homicides

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Monday, Salomon Robles and Margil Reyna both pled guilty in Federal court for their participation in the murders of Brandon Dock and Demetrius Masterson in 2013.

Officers of the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Division have been working with the FBI – Fort Wayne Field Office, United States Attorney’s Office Northern Indiana District of Indiana, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, FBI – Southern Texas, and United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Robles, 35, and Reyna, 37, are both confirmed members of the Tri-City Bombers gang. They were contracted by high level drug traffickers and Tri-City gang members to travel to Fort Wayne and kill Dock and Masterson. The Fort Wayne Police Department will continue to investigate possible suspects in connection to the killings.