Two Men Plead Guilty To 2013 Fort Wayne Double Homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men have plead guilty in federal court in pair of 2013 murders. Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Division officials announced on Monday that they have solved the 2013 Homicide of Brandon Dock, and Demetrius Masterson. The investigation of the Homicides had lasted for approximately the last two years as on Monday, Salomon Robles, age 35, and Margil Reyna, age 37, pled guilty to 30 years in Federal Court, acknowledging their participation in the two homicides.

Robles and Reyna are both confirmed as Tri-City Bombers [TCB] gang members. Salomon Robles and Margil Reyna were contracted by High level drug traffickers, and TCB gang leaders to travel to Fort Wayne Indiana and kill Dock and Masterson. The Fort Wayne Police Department and FBI have charged several suspects with a variety of crimes ranging from drug trafficking, murder, and organized crime. FWPD officials say they will continue to investigate possible suspects who may have been involved with the Homicides.