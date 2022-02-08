Two Men Injured In Monday Night Gas Station Shooting In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police In Fort Wayne are investigating an overnight gas station shooting.

At approximately 10:51 PM Monday, Fort Wayne Police were called to a gas station located at 4181 Hessen Cassel Road in reference a shooting. The gas station clerk informed dispatch two subjects entered the store stating they had been shot. Officers arrived and located the two male/adult victims lying inside the gas station suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital in serious condition. Upon arriving at the hospital one of the victims was downgraded to life-threatening condition and the second victim remains in serious condition.

Evidence indicates the victims were sitting in a vehicle together on the lot of the gas station prior to the shooting. The suspect approached the vehicle on foot and fired several gunshots into the vehicle. Both victims were able to exit the vehicle and enter the gas station seeking help. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.