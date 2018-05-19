Two men injured in early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men are in the hospital after shots were fired early Saturday.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were first called to Harrison and Pearl Streets in reference to shots being fired. Once on the scene, multiple witnesses identified a suspect and ultimately the suspect was taken into custody. Police also learned the suspect had apparently fired a gunshot into the air.

While on the scene, officers received word about more gunshots being fired in the area of 600 S Calhoun Street. A short time later, officers were advised that two men, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, had arrived at a nearby hospital. One in critical condition and the other in fair condition.

They had been driven there and dropped off.

Currently, detectives don’t believe that the individual that was taken into custody on Harrison Street was related to the incident on Calhoun Street.

Both shootings are under investigation, but police are asking that if you know anything about the incidents to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.