Two men arrested after string of burglaries and high speed chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police arrested two men early Tuesday morning after a series of liquor store burglaries and a high speed chase.

Fort Wayne police officers were aware that there had been several liquor store burglaries recently, and received a tip Tuesday of another at a New Haven liquor store. Police set up to intercept the vehicle involved on the likely route of travel.

Around 4:04 a.m., a white van was caught speeding and would not stop for police. A chase ensued that approached 80 miles per hour at one point before police were able to take out the van’s tires.

Both men inside the van ran on foot before they were quickly caught by officers.

41-year-old Damion Guy and 53-year-old Edward Hope were taken into custody.

Officers located two large totes filled with bottles of alcohol in the van.