Two men arrested in Friday afternoon DeKalb CVS robbery

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men were arrested after an early afternoon robbery at a CVS Pharmacy in Butler.

It started around 2:30 p.m. on Friday when 40-year-old Nickolus G. Toepfer, from Shipshewana, entered the CVS on the 500 block of West Main Street in Butler. Toepfer proceeded to make his way to the pharmacy where he allegedly handed a note to the pharmacy worker indicating that he was planning to rob them of prescription drugs.

The pharmacy worker followed his instructions. The suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of drugs. Workers at the CVS immediately called the Butler Police Department as Toepfer ran away on foot.

Within five minutes of the robbery, officers located a vehicle that Toepfer was in and performed a traffic stop at the location of County Road 63 and U.S. 6. Toepfer was a passenger in that vehicle.

He was then arrested and taken into custody. Officers found out that Toepfer had ingested some of the drugs and was transported to DeKalb Health by EMS where he is being treated.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Jason Sheppard from North Manchester, was taken into custody and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

Toepfer is being held on a preliminary charge of felony robbery and Sheppard on a preliminary charge of felony aiding in a robbery.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indiana State Police. The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if there will be any additional charges.