Two killed in separate Mercer County crashes

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two fatal crashes that occurred Wednesday.

The first crash took place at US 127 and Howick Road. Dispatch received several 911 calls around 1:33 p.m. in regards to a crash at the intersection.

An investigation revealed that a 2007 Freightliner was driving southbound on US 127 when a northbound 2007 Pontiac went left of center, striking the truck.

The driver of the Pontiac, 56-year-old Georgette Zinn of Van Wert, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an unrelated crash, the Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday stating a man on a bicycle had been hit by a car.

67-year-old Nicholas J Hemmelgarn of Coldwater, Ohio was riding his bicycle southbound on the bike path and attempted to cross St. Anthony Road, when he failed to yield.

Hemmelgarn was struck by a westbound 2001 Ford Taurus and was transported by EMS to Mercer Health in Coldwater. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

These crashes mark the fifth and sixth overall fatal crashes for Mercer County this year.