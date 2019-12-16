Two killed, one injured in Van Wert County crash

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): Two people were killed and one person was injured in crash in Van Wert County Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Liberty Union Road and Van Wert Willshire Road just before 4:30 p.m. on a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Officials say the driver of a 2009 Ford Fusion going south on Liberty Union Road failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by a 2015 Ford Edge going east on Van Wert Willshire Road.

The driver of the Fusion, Eric Mwamba of Lexington, Kentucky, was airlifted to Parkview Hospital, where he later died. A passenger, Laetitia Tchamala of Haltom City, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Edge suffered serious injuries and was taken to Van Wert Health before being airlifted to St. Rita’s Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.